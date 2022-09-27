Pub quiz raises more than £1,000 for girl with cerebral palsy

Pub quiz guests at The White Hart helped raise money for 10-year-old Amber from Beauchamp Roding - Credit: Grace Willis

A pub quiz at The White Hart pub in Moreton raised £1,028.50 to help a 10-year-old girl buy a robotic walker.

Amber from Beauchamp Roding has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is non-verbal, non-mobile and has severe visual and hearing loss.

Local businesses in Ongar donated prizes, includes Cherie's Boutique, Porterhouse, The Forresters Arms and Capital Flowers. Ongar Town FC also donated a rare signed football shirt which was auctioned for £150, and Ongar Round Table donated £200.

Amber's mum, Benna Regan, said: "We are so happy to have raised this amount and are one step closer to being able to buy this walker for our girl.

"The robotic walker would help Amber in every kind of way - each part of her body would be helped, and would also just move her forward. It would give Amber a level of independence she will have never experienced."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benna-regan3