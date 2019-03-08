Advanced search

Primary school pupils learn about town's roots with trip to historic gardens

PUBLISHED: 08:17 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 14 October 2019

Children's author Ann-Marie Howell shared writing tips with the pupils at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Children's author Ann-Marie Howell shared writing tips with the pupils at the Gardens of Easton Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A children's author shared her writing tips with Dunmow St Mary's Primary School pupils when they visited the Gardens of Easton Lodge.

The Year 6 students learnt more about the history of the gardens, in Little Easton, during their trip on September 17 and spoke to author Ann-Marie Howell.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The children met with the trustees [of the Gardens of Easton Lodge Preservation Trust] and explored the gardens looking for clues about stories of the past, including two devastating fires, an elephant, and a cheeky monkey as well as the fascinating story of Daisy Greville, the Countess of Warwick herself."

Having met Ann-Marie, author of The Garden of Lost Secrets, the children are "now looking forward to creating their own books inspired by her visit and the history of the gardens themselves," the spokesperson added.

The children's books will be displayed during a garden open day on October 20.

