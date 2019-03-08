Gallery

Primary school pupils explore the lives of Second World War evacuees at art exhibition

Primary school pupil Jasmine Passfield with suitcases made by Great Bardfield Primary students. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2019

An art exhibition with work by primary school pupils explored the experience of child evacuees during the Second World War.

Maureen Goldsmith and Eric Miller opening the art exhibition, held on November 9 and 10. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Maureen Goldsmith and Eric Miller opening the art exhibition, held on November 9 and 10. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The event, held on Saturday and Sunday (November 9-10) at Finchingfield Village Hall, displayed mini suitcases, cut-out silhouettes of wartime London, spitfire models and paintings created by pupils at Wethersfield, Finchingfield and Great Bardfield primary schools.

Finchingfield residents Maureen Gouldsmith and Eric Miller, who were evacuated as children during the war, opened the event.

Organiser Ivan Fleming, chairman of the Finchingfield and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "It went really well, we had more than 200 people over the two days which is really great. I am extremely pleased. The children and three schools put so much work into it. Eric and Maureen did a lot of chatting to different people and reminising about their past."

Visitors donated £70 overall at the free event, which will go to the Poppy Appeal.

The Goldsworthy family exploring a model of an Anderson air raid shelter. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO The Goldsworthy family exploring a model of an Anderson air raid shelter. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Eric Miller and Maureen Gouldsmith, who were evacuated as children, with a primary school pupil and Caroline Shingleton, head teacher at Wethersfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Eric Miller and Maureen Gouldsmith, who were evacuated as children, with a primary school pupil and Caroline Shingleton, head teacher at Wethersfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Summer Passfield with pictures by Great Bardfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Summer Passfield with pictures by Great Bardfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Work by Wethersfield Primary School, which explored the experience of evacuees in the Second World War. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Work by Wethersfield Primary School, which explored the experience of evacuees in the Second World War. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Spitfire models, created by Great Bardfield Primary School pupils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Spitfire models, created by Great Bardfield Primary School pupils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Lynda Smith with work by Finchingfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Lynda Smith with work by Finchingfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jim Smith admires Second World War memorabilia. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Jim Smith admires Second World War memorabilia. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch: