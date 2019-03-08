Advanced search

Gallery

Primary school pupils explore the lives of Second World War evacuees at art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 09:33 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 12 November 2019

Primary school pupil Jasmine Passfield with suitcases made by Great Bardfield Primary students. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Primary school pupil Jasmine Passfield with suitcases made by Great Bardfield Primary students. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2019

An art exhibition with work by primary school pupils explored the experience of child evacuees during the Second World War.

Maureen Goldsmith and Eric Miller opening the art exhibition, held on November 9 and 10. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOMaureen Goldsmith and Eric Miller opening the art exhibition, held on November 9 and 10. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The event, held on Saturday and Sunday (November 9-10) at Finchingfield Village Hall, displayed mini suitcases, cut-out silhouettes of wartime London, spitfire models and paintings created by pupils at Wethersfield, Finchingfield and Great Bardfield primary schools.

Finchingfield residents Maureen Gouldsmith and Eric Miller, who were evacuated as children during the war, opened the event.

Organiser Ivan Fleming, chairman of the Finchingfield and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "It went really well, we had more than 200 people over the two days which is really great. I am extremely pleased. The children and three schools put so much work into it. Eric and Maureen did a lot of chatting to different people and reminising about their past."

Visitors donated £70 overall at the free event, which will go to the Poppy Appeal.

The Goldsworthy family exploring a model of an Anderson air raid shelter. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Goldsworthy family exploring a model of an Anderson air raid shelter. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Eric Miller and Maureen Gouldsmith, who were evacuated as children, with a primary school pupil and Caroline Shingleton, head teacher at Wethersfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOEric Miller and Maureen Gouldsmith, who were evacuated as children, with a primary school pupil and Caroline Shingleton, head teacher at Wethersfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Summer Passfield with pictures by Great Bardfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSummer Passfield with pictures by Great Bardfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Work by Wethersfield Primary School, which explored the experience of evacuees in the Second World War. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOWork by Wethersfield Primary School, which explored the experience of evacuees in the Second World War. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Spitfire models, created by Great Bardfield Primary School pupils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOSpitfire models, created by Great Bardfield Primary School pupils. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Lynda Smith with work by Finchingfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOLynda Smith with work by Finchingfield Primary School. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Jim Smith admires Second World War memorabilia. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOJim Smith admires Second World War memorabilia. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Communities across Uttlesford will fall silent to honour the fallen

A Remembrance Sunday service in Great Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Most Read

Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary

Essex Police are appealing for two men to come forward after a burglary in Broxted on October 5. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s personal belongings – including piercings – sell for £347,750 at Cambridgeshire auction

Items belonging to Keith Flint, The Prodigy frontman, sold for thousands at Cheffins auctions in Cambridge on November 7. Picture: PA/PA Media

Communities across Uttlesford will fall silent to honour the fallen

A Remembrance Sunday service in Great Dunmow. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Dunmow man pleads not guilty to grooming ‘teenage boy’

Warren James Bolden appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate's Court on Wednesday August 28.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Primary school pupils explore the lives of Second World War evacuees at art exhibition

Primary school pupil Jasmine Passfield with suitcases made by Great Bardfield Primary students. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Dunmow remembers: Community comes together to honour the fallen

A parade and memorial service was held in Dunmow on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

REVIEW: The Day Shall Come, the film is enlightening but not as sharp as Four Lions

The Day Shall Come
Drive 24