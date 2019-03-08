Primary school pupils explore the lives of Second World War evacuees at art exhibition
PUBLISHED: 09:33 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 12 November 2019
Saffron Photo 2019
An art exhibition with work by primary school pupils explored the experience of child evacuees during the Second World War.
The event, held on Saturday and Sunday (November 9-10) at Finchingfield Village Hall, displayed mini suitcases, cut-out silhouettes of wartime London, spitfire models and paintings created by pupils at Wethersfield, Finchingfield and Great Bardfield primary schools.
Finchingfield residents Maureen Gouldsmith and Eric Miller, who were evacuated as children during the war, opened the event.
Organiser Ivan Fleming, chairman of the Finchingfield and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "It went really well, we had more than 200 people over the two days which is really great. I am extremely pleased. The children and three schools put so much work into it. Eric and Maureen did a lot of chatting to different people and reminising about their past."
Visitors donated £70 overall at the free event, which will go to the Poppy Appeal.