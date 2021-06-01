Published: 4:58 PM June 1, 2021

During 'Kicking Clubs" Scott creates fun games incorporating the grass root pitch markings. This familiarises the preschool budding footballers to the boundaries. - Credit: Kicking Club

There’s a great new way to spend part of Saturdays – the Little Kicking Club.

This is the brainchild of Scott Forbes and is already going down a treat with youngsters and parents alike.

The idea is so simple you are left wondering why it took so long maybe for the idea to evolve into a fun filled Saturday morning.

Scott has a passion for football and wanted to introduce the sport, slowly but surely, to pre-schoolers.

That, of course, means parents taking on a slightly more involved role than simply watching from the side lines.

During 'Kicking Clubs" Scott creates fun games incorporating the grass root pitch markings. This familiarises the preschool budding footballers to the boundaries. - Credit: Kicking Club

You may also want to watch:

Scott says he has always wanted to morph some of the adult attitudes towards football, and eradicate the side line parental screaming and shouting.

By making it a more positive and fun environment for budding sports' persons, he is coming close to achieving his goal.

During 'Kicking Clubs" Scott creates fun games incorporating the grass root pitch markings.

This familiarises the preschool budding footballers to the boundaries.

And during each session Scott also brings the parents onto the pitch, to participate in teaching the children to learn foot to ball skills.

During 'Kicking Clubs" Scott creates fun games incorporating the grass root pitch markings. This familiarises the preschool budding footballers to the boundaries. - Credit: Kicking Club

During 'Kicking Clubs" Scott creates fun games incorporating the grass root pitch markings. This familiarises the preschool budding footballers to the boundaries. - Credit: Kicking Club

It is a great way for the children to learn grassroots football, in a fun and positive family way.

Sessions run every Saturday morning at Laundry Lane Great East. They can be booked online for just £5 a session:

https://bookwhen.com/little-cubs-kicks#focus=ev-s7s9-20210529120000

The clubs are idea for pre-school fun football, fabulous for communication skills, and brings football early to the youngest of enthusiasts.

Parents are also asked to bring water to drink for children and suitable clothing for running around.



