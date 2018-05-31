Advanced search

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 July 2020

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2019

The first weekend out of lockdown has been a success in Great Dunmow, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team has said.

The first weekend out of lockdown has been a success in Great Dunmow, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team has said.

Businesses worked hard in preparation, including marking out social distancing on floors, increasing their deep cleaning, adding screens by payment points, and putting systems in place to keep customers and staff safe.

The number of businesses in the town team have grown, and they have been sharing knowledge and expertise with each other.

LINKED: Mayor and dignitaries visit businesses

Rachael said: “They are seeing smaller groups meet in pubs and restaurants but actually people of Dunmow have embraced that.

“They have gone out and celebrated a little bit. I think it has been done really sensibly.

“A lot of businesses have made their spaces more open with fewer tables, are doing table service and I think it’s just about adapting to it both for customers and staff.

“I think now they have done their first shift they are feeling more positive that people can still come out and have a nice time.”

She said the town team’s four key messages of shop local, eat local, enjoy local, support local seem to be working.

Rachael said post-lockdown reopening meant residents are exploring what is available closer to home, rather than driving elsewhere, and the opportunity now is to keep the momentum going.

“I feel like there is a real vibe in the air in Dunmow. We have to remain positive and take a positive spin off this, really try to highlight to the residents of Dunmow what we have.”

Rachael said several food and drink establishments have adapted during lockdown. Cafes have offered takeaway, and are now doing sit in and take away options. The Chameleon Cafe has added ice cream, Meadow Hill coffee shop and deli has been doing afternoon tea hampers and Seedy Blenders deli has been offering a pickup picnic.

Great Dunmow Town Team is running a raffle to support the second phase of businesses reopening. Participants are asked to get involved via Facebook and winners will be announced on July 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man charged following Great Bardfield burglary

Dunmow Oxfam charity shop says please call them if you want to donate items

Oxfam in Great Dunmow. Volunteer Dawn Acres, volunteer Helen Parker, manager Monique Giral Johns, deputy manager Stephanie von Plettenberg. Picture: Monique Giral Johns

‘Not enough is done for the guys and girls who slip through the cracks’: Former platoon sergeant fundraises for charity which helps veterans

Elliot was a platoon sergeant in Iraq. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

£21m of Class A drugs and nearly £2m cash seized in Essex - one of the largest seizures in history of Essex Police

Some £1.85 million in cash has been seized in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

How many cases of coronavirus there have been in Uttlesford and neighbouring Braintree and Chelmsford local authority districts

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man charged following Great Bardfield burglary

Dunmow Oxfam charity shop says please call them if you want to donate items

Oxfam in Great Dunmow. Volunteer Dawn Acres, volunteer Helen Parker, manager Monique Giral Johns, deputy manager Stephanie von Plettenberg. Picture: Monique Giral Johns

‘Not enough is done for the guys and girls who slip through the cracks’: Former platoon sergeant fundraises for charity which helps veterans

Elliot was a platoon sergeant in Iraq. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Great Dunmow businesses and customers greeted as further coronavirus restrictions eased

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman and deputy mayor Patrick Lavelle were among a group of dignitaries welcoming businesses back, after they reopened. Picture: Rachael Clark

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 9

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Rewind Festival set for drive-in concert date at Newmarket Racecourse

Glenn Gregory of Heaven 17. The Sheffield synth group behind hit Temptation will play the Rewind Festival show at Utilita Live From The Drive-In at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Names of 80,000 coronavirus heroes to be hand-written on special ‘Thank U NHS’ Spitfire

Here is how to nominate the names of your coronavirus heroes to be hand-written on the special �Thank U NHS� Duxford Spitfire which flew over the region to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS. Picture: Instagram/@GeorgeLewisRomain