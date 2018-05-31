A great deal of positivity in Great Dunmow as hospitality sector reopens

Carole Sansom at her Meadow Hill Cafe.

The first weekend out of lockdown has been a success in Great Dunmow, Rachael Clark of Great Dunmow Town Team has said.

Businesses worked hard in preparation, including marking out social distancing on floors, increasing their deep cleaning, adding screens by payment points, and putting systems in place to keep customers and staff safe.

The number of businesses in the town team have grown, and they have been sharing knowledge and expertise with each other.

Rachael said: “They are seeing smaller groups meet in pubs and restaurants but actually people of Dunmow have embraced that.

“They have gone out and celebrated a little bit. I think it has been done really sensibly.

“A lot of businesses have made their spaces more open with fewer tables, are doing table service and I think it’s just about adapting to it both for customers and staff.

“I think now they have done their first shift they are feeling more positive that people can still come out and have a nice time.”

She said the town team’s four key messages of shop local, eat local, enjoy local, support local seem to be working.

Rachael said post-lockdown reopening meant residents are exploring what is available closer to home, rather than driving elsewhere, and the opportunity now is to keep the momentum going.

“I feel like there is a real vibe in the air in Dunmow. We have to remain positive and take a positive spin off this, really try to highlight to the residents of Dunmow what we have.”

Rachael said several food and drink establishments have adapted during lockdown. Cafes have offered takeaway, and are now doing sit in and take away options. The Chameleon Cafe has added ice cream, Meadow Hill coffee shop and deli has been doing afternoon tea hampers and Seedy Blenders deli has been offering a pickup picnic.

Great Dunmow Town Team is running a raffle to support the second phase of businesses reopening. Participants are asked to get involved via Facebook and winners will be announced on July 12.