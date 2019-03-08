Police officer who failed to declare plastering work to force found to have breached standards

A former police constable who took on private plastering work without permission from senior officers has been found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

Following a hearing at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Monday, a disciplinary panel found former PC Andrew Durling had failed to follow orders and instructions and breached Essex Police's standards in relation to honesty and integrity.

PC Durling has since resigned from the force. However, the panel ruled that he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already left.

The panel heard that former PC Durling was paid £2,500 for carrying out plastering work on his rest day without consent or written notice.

He failed to declare a secondary employment and a business interest to Essex Police.

As a student officer, he was required to submit evidence to demonstrate his competence to become a police constable.

This included showing an understanding about the various cultures and values of the county's communities.

In a separate incident, on April 30, 2018, PC Durling submitted evidence that he removed his footwear when he attended a woman's home.

The evidence was later found to be false and breached the force's standards in relation to honesty and integrity.

He was found not to have breached the force's standards in relation to equality and diversity and authority, respect and courtesy in connection with alleged comments made about a member of the public on April 15, 2018.

Following the hearing, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: "Former PC Durling made a false report on our systems following a home visit. This was found to be false and was not honest, raising questions around his integrity.

"He also received payment for a second job and failed to inform us of this.

"While our officers are not prohibited from having second jobs or additional paid work, it has to be declared and approved.

"The declaration process is straightforward and easy to access and administer, so there were simply no excuses.

"Former PC Durling breached a number of our core values and he has since resigned. If he was working for our force today, he wound have been dismissed without notice."