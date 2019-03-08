Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Breaking

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

PUBLISHED: 11:39 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 20 August 2019

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman who was found unconscious with stab wounds in Great Saling yesterday (August 19).

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address in The Street around 2.45pm yesterday with concerns for the welfare of a 41-year-old woman.

She was found unconscious with stab wounds and died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in hospital after becoming unwell.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org."

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Motion criticising plan for county libraries is backed by Uttlesford district councillors

Councillor Barbara Light proposed the original motion along with Councillor Geoffrey Sell.

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Motion criticising plan for county libraries is backed by Uttlesford district councillors

Councillor Barbara Light proposed the original motion along with Councillor Geoffrey Sell.

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vineyard hosts grand opening of new wine centre

The opening of the new wine centre at Toppesfield Vineyard. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daring group take on skydive for St Clare Hospice

The team of nine Weston Homes staff celebrate their challenge together. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP celebrates landmark for group that focuses on impact of aviation

Kemi Badenoch (centre right) cuts a celebratory cakes with SASIG honoury vice president, Jackie Cheetham. Picture: SASIG
Drive 24