Police launch investigation into death of woman who was found with stab wounds in Great Saling

Police are appealing for information into the death of a woman found at a Great Saling address. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman who was found unconscious with stab wounds in Great Saling yesterday (August 19).

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address in The Street around 2.45pm yesterday with concerns for the welfare of a 41-year-old woman.

She was found unconscious with stab wounds and died at the scene.

The 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in hospital after becoming unwell.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman's death and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org."