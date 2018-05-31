Advanced search

Police launch investigation after man exposes himself in Stebbing

PUBLISHED: 08:46 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 27 November 2019

Essex Police are investigating, following reports of indecent exposure in Stebbing. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Stebbing on Sunday (November 24).

A woman in her 30s reported that a man exposed himself near Garden Fields between 12.30pm and 12.45pm. Wearing black jogging bottoms and black hooded top, he then left the scene on foot and headed towards the High Street.

A 29-year-old man from Waltham Abbey was arrested that day on suspicion of two offences of indecent exposure, breach of a sexual offences order, breach of court order and assault on an emergency worker. He has since been released on bail until December 16.

A spokesman for Essex Police said they were "working to establish" if the incident is linked to several similar offences this year.

Following the incident, Stebbing Primary School head teacher Lucy Mawson emailed parents about safety measures when dropping pupils off at school.

In the email, seen by the Broadcast, Miss Mawson says: "I would like to warn all parents of this and ask that you stay with your children and acompany them onto the school premises ensuring there is a staff members present in the front playground before leaving your child."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/186770/19."

