Police issue appeal after cyclist suffers "serious injuries" in Great Easton

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered "serious injuries" in Great Easton. Picture: Cambs Police Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information after a cyclist suffered serious injuries after coming off his bike in Great Easton on August 13.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police want to establish how the man received his injuries in Broxted Road near to New Barn at around 6.05pm.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were not called [to the incident] and the cyclist is unable to recall how he came off his bike. He suffered a fractured vertebrae, hip and rips along with bruising.

"We would like anyone who has information or dash cam to call our Road Policing Support Unit on 101 or by visiting www.essex.police.uk."