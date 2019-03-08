Police issue appeal after Broxted burglary
PUBLISHED: 08:56 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 11 November 2019
Archant
Jewellery worth a three-figure sum was stolen from a Broxted home on October 5.
Detectives are appealing for two men to come forward after the burglary, which happened between 10.15am and 12.15pm.
A house was broken into and several items of jewellery, worth an estimated three-figure sum, were taken from inside the property.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone with information about the identity of the two men pictured is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/158917/19."
You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit a report through their website.