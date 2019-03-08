Police investigating ram raid at Thaxted garage

Detectives are investigating a ram raid in Thaxted, which happened this morning (October 10).

Police were called at 3.50am to reports that a Hilux vehicle was being used to break in to Saracens filling station in Mill End. Officers attended and searched of the area, with the assistance of a police helicopter. Nothing was taken and the Hilux vehicle has been recovered.

District Commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson, has offered reassurance to the local community after this morning's events:

"I know that Thaxted is a close, tight-knit community, and this type of offence will come as a shock to people who live and work in the area. The damage this incident has caused to an important local business is unacceptable and, thankfully, nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

"Our detectives are working diligently to find those responsible for this crime, and I would urge anyone with information about this incident, or any of the vehicles involved, to call Braintree CID on 101 and quote incident 124 of 10 October.

"I appreciate that some people may be nervous to come forward, so you can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.

"Local officers will be stepping up patrols in the area, so please speak to them if you have any concerns. People who want to commit crime are not welcome in Uttlesford, and I won't let our local communities feel vulnerable to people who want to cause them harm."