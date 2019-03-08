Neighbours describe their shock after death of woman in Great Saling

Villagers have spoken of their shock following the death of a woman on Monday in Great Saling.

A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT A property in the Saling Grove estate was cordoned off this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after police were called to an address in The Street at about 2.45pm with concerns for the welfare of a 41-year-old woman.

Essex Police said the woman was found unconscious with stab wounds and died at the scene.

Jennifer Golebiowski who lives opposite The Saling Grove Estate, where the woman was found, was sitting in the garden with her children when the emergency services descended.

Mrs Golebiowski, 39, said: "We just heard an ambulance and then there was so much noise. Everything happened quite quickly." She described a helicopter circling above and said police officers spent up to 10 minutes in the house before they left with a man in handcuffs.

A mother-of-two, Mrs Golebiowski has lived in Great Saling for three years. She said: "We live in a village where nothing happens. It is very quiet normally here, just tractors going by. It's very sad."

Charlie Jennings, 27, a Saling Grove resident said he saw about 10 police officers and the same number of paramedics surrounding the property.

"It was quite frightening. We really didn't know what was going on," he said.

Paul Brady, who also lives at Saling Grove, said: "It has really shocked me. It's the first time I have ever seen anything of that nature here. It scared me because I have got a daughter who only lives three miles away. It makes me think 'why couldn't I have just been walking up there and just do something.'"

The 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder currently remains in hospital after becoming unwell.

Police are investigating the death and are appealing for witnesses.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or e-mail scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk."

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.