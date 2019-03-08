Police continue to appeal for information following robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a teenager was robbed by three men in Stansted Mountfitchet during the summer, believing a similar incident may have occured that evening.

An Essex Police spokeperson said: "Three men robbed a teenage boy near the Manor Road basketball courts at around 8pm on July 21. A bag and a gold chain were stolen.

"A 21-year old man was arrested on July 24 on suspicion of robbery and assault. He has been released on bail until October 21.

"We are looking to trace two men in connection with the incident. The first has been described as being 5ft tall, aged in his late teens or early 20s, white, with black hair and patchy facial stubble. He was wearing a blue jumper and jeans.

"The second man was described as also 5ft tall, with short blond hair and being aged in his mid-teens. He was wearing a black tracksuit.

We believe that there may have been a separate, similar incident earlier the same evening, and would implore anyone who has knowledge of this to get in touch with our detectives. We are very keen to speak to a man believed to be named Mark, who may have important information."

If you have information please call the police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/116495/19. Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.