Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police conduct investigation launched following M11 incident

PUBLISHED: 15:05 02 August 2019

Essex Police are appealing for any footage of the incident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex Police are appealing for any footage of the incident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Police appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M11 near North Weald yesterday (Thursday).

Officers attempted to stop the driver of a red Ford Focus Ghia on the motorway, before the vehicle left the road between junctions 6 and 7.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have confirmed that they will be launching an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, or has relevant dash cam footage available to view, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote incident 274 of 1 August.

"Alternatively, you can submit information online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P01-PO1."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Ruth puts her best foot forward as she scales nation’s highest peak

Ruth at the peak of Ben Nevis on July 20. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Ruth puts her best foot forward as she scales nation’s highest peak

Ruth at the peak of Ben Nevis on July 20. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Police conduct investigation launched following M11 incident

Essex Police are appealing for any footage of the incident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Serving up success as Izzie, 9, makes short work of her breakfast challenge

Izzie King in her sitting room packed full of food parcels

Uttlesford homes to benefit in next broadband upgrade

The latest round of broadband upgrades in Essex will include homes in Uttlesford.

REVIEW: Cambridge Folk Festival, Thursday, August 1, a blast from the past

The Rails. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Join in the bake-off and the games to celebrate the 200th birthday of Wallace the Lion at Saffron Walden Museum

The winners of last year's Bake Off at Saffron Walden Museum Holly Todd, then 15 and Margot Sidebottom, then 10, with Lesley Wells chairman of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24