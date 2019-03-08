Police conduct investigation launched following M11 incident

Essex Police are appealing for any footage of the incident. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Police appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M11 near North Weald yesterday (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers attempted to stop the driver of a red Ford Focus Ghia on the motorway, before the vehicle left the road between junctions 6 and 7.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have confirmed that they will be launching an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers, or has relevant dash cam footage available to view, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote incident 274 of 1 August.

"Alternatively, you can submit information online at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P01-PO1."