Police appeal for witnesses over Aythorpe Roding burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a home in Aythorpe Roding on July 9.

The house, off School Lane, was broken into sometime between 10.45am and 11.10am, with two silver Apple iPads and a gold iPhone 6 taken. Jewellery and perfume were also stolen.

A 45-year-old man from Ilford was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Essex Police appealing for witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

If you can help, call DC Rob Coltman in Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/108600/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.