Police appeal for information after Tesco theft in Great Dunmow

Essex Police would like to locate these three men. Can you help? Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to speak to about a theft from Tesco in Great Dunmow.

Ink cartridges from Tesco were stolen on Thursday (June 27) and the police are appealing for information about three men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/101313/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.