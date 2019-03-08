Advanced search

Appeal for information after M11 crash between junctions seven and eight

PUBLISHED: 13:24 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 02 July 2019

Essex Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the M11. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information following a collision on the M11 where one of the vehicles failed to stop at the scene.

A black Fiat 500 and a white transit-type van were in collision between junctions eight and seven on the southbound carriageway at around 11.55pm on 26 June.

The van failed to stop at the scene.

Two woman, one aged her 20s and one in her 50s, and a man in his 60s, were treated by paramedics.

If you saw something, have dash cam footage, or have any other information please call 101 quoting incident 1532 of 26 June, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

