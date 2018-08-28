Advanced search

Police appeal for information about vehicle involved in fatal M11 crash near Stansted

PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 January 2019

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M11 near Stansted say they need to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus before or after the incident took place.

A motorbike and a car were in collision at around 5am on Wednesday, January 16. A 63 year-old man from Dunmow who was riding the motorbike, died at the scene.

Officers need to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus driving in the area of Stansted Airport, on the A120, on the M11 between Birchanger and Harlow, or on the A414 in the direction of Harlow between the times of 4.40am and 5.15am.

Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Although this was early in the morning, we believe there was a reasonable amount of traffic on the roads and I don’t believe we have spoken to the drivers of all those vehicles.

“We need to speak to anyone who saw a blue Ford Focus and how it was being driven. We particularly need to speak to anyone who has dash cam footage of the vehicle.

“Sadly, someone was died and it’s really important we establish exactly what happened.”

A 37 year-old man from Harlow was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released on bail until February 11.

If you have any information or dash cam footage, call 101 quoting incident 104 of January 16 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

