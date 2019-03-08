Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police investigate after reports of man acting 'inappropriately' near play area

PUBLISHED: 07:37 17 June 2019

Archant

Police are appealing for information following reports of a man acting "inappropriately" in Thaxted.

According to Essex Police, the incident happened near to a play area at the recreational ground in Newbiggen Street at around 5pm on June 5.

The man has been described to officers as Asian, aged between 35 to 40-years-old with a beard and wearing all black clothes and a brown hat.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have no information that any child was approached. We are also advising members of the public not to take matters into their own hands but to report any information about the incident to us."

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/88288/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Fleur’s ‘incredible’ legacy to continue as music fundraiser returns

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Fleur’s ‘incredible’ legacy to continue as music fundraiser returns

The Clemence family will hold their eigth charity event for EACH. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms across East of England

Yellow weather warning across East of England for thunderstorms

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

CCTV appeal after charity box is stolen from hotel

The man police would like to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Church restoration is boosted by grant fund from heritage authority

Rayne church will undergo renovations as part of the extensive project. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24