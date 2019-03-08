Police investigate after reports of man acting 'inappropriately' near play area

Archant

Police are appealing for information following reports of a man acting "inappropriately" in Thaxted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Essex Police, the incident happened near to a play area at the recreational ground in Newbiggen Street at around 5pm on June 5.

The man has been described to officers as Asian, aged between 35 to 40-years-old with a beard and wearing all black clothes and a brown hat.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have no information that any child was approached. We are also advising members of the public not to take matters into their own hands but to report any information about the incident to us."

If you have any information please call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/88288/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.