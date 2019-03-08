Advanced search

Police appeal after incident involving cyclist in Great Bardfield

PUBLISHED: 17:05 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 15 July 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Great Bardfield which left a cyclist with serious injuries.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 4.40pm on Sunday to a cyclist, a man in his 30s, who had fallen from his bike in Long Green Lane.

He had sustained a serious head injury.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating the circumstances which have led to him falling from his bike and getting injured. He had been riding a light blue bike.

"If you saw anything, have dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting incident 773 of July 14 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

