Police and fire commissioner to hold meeting for Uttlesford residents

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 20 December 2019

Roger Hirst, standing, will host a public meeting in Saffron Walden.

Roger Hirst, standing, will host a public meeting in Saffron Walden.

Archant

The police, fire and crime commissioner for Essex is hosting a public meeting in Saffron Walden.

The meeting is taking place on Thursday, January 23, between 6.30-8pm at the town hall, in Market Place.

Commissioner, Roger Hirst said: "Public meetings are a great way to hear directly from local communities about concerns they might have and areas of activity that are in place and working well. Very often a joint approach is the answer to a problem.

"I hold regular public meetings across the county and with a panel of experts on hand, these meetings are a great way to find the solutions together. Do come along whether you have criticisms, compliments or constructive comments to make. We want to hear them all because your voices matter."

Mr Hirst will be chairing the meeting and will be joined by deputy commissioner Jane Gardner, Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson, the district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, as well as representatives from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

