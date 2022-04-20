Alice Bromell will share her poetry at a recital at Uttlesford Community Hub, Great Dunmow on Friday, April 22 - Credit: Alice Bromell

A free event in Great Dunmow on Friday (April 22) hopes to start conversations around eating disorders.

Alice Bromell will read extracts from her debut poetry book entitled The Girl Who Decided To Go For It, and talk about her mental health recovery.

The evening at Uttlesford Community Hub on Stortford Road, Great Dunmow, also includes an audio play called ALICE. It is part of a series of events supported by Mind in West Essex.

Jade Bolton, the Fundraising and Marketing Co-ordinator at Mind in West Essex, will read one of Alice’s poems and Sam Pearson, the Write, Revive & Rebuild Co-ordinator, and Georgia Wilson-Waterworth, the Disordered Eating Online Facilitator, will discuss other groups and services that Mind in West Essex can offer.

Alice said: "It feels surreal to hear that my writing has opened up important and overdue conversations amongst people's family members, friends and work colleagues that had otherwise gone unspoken.

"It is this that makes speaking about eating disorder recovery all the more important, and there is no better way to do so than through the power of creative writing."

Self-published Great Chesterford poet Alice added: "I am delighted to be working alongside Mind in West Essex to host a mini series of evening events in which we hope to further destigmatise the experience of living with an eating disorder.

"I hope to one day be living in a world where there is no longer a need to educate about mental health, but until then I shall do what I can to be part of the change."

Jade Bolton of Mind in West Essex said: “We’re extremely privileged to be a part of this event with Alice to celebrate her poetry book and audio play which we think will be hugely successful in opening a conversation on eating disorders with service users, parents, teachers and students who we work with.”

The free event takes place at 7.30pm. Register to attend via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-girl-who-decided-to-go-on-tour-miwe-tickets-309410423907

All money raised through the purchase of the book and audio play will go to Mind in West Essex.



