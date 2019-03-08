Advanced search

Plea made to save Dunmow Disabled Club

PUBLISHED: 08:16 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 23 May 2019

Dunmow Disabled Club celebrated its 60th anniversary

A club that has been providing services for the disabled in Dunmow for more than 60 years will fold at the end of this year unless volunteers can be found to form a replacement committee.

Grace Reynolds (centre), with Susan Barker (left) and Margaret JoyceGrace Reynolds (centre), with Susan Barker (left) and Margaret Joyce

Margaret Joyce, chairman of the Dunmow Disabled Club, said: "Our officers and committee are all getting old and health issues, either personal or relating to their families, have caused them to take the decision to step down."

The club, which was founded as the Dunmow Physical Handicapped Club in 1954, meets every second Wednesday of the month from 2.30-4.30pm at the Dunmow Day Centre in Chequers Lane. In addition, six outings a year are run on the last Thursday of the month.

Mrs Joyce said: "This is a service for the town and it is vital that it should carry on for the sake of the people with their various disabilities. For some of them it is their only opportunity to get out of their homes and socialise with other people.

"If people do come forward they could come along to our meetings to see what we do and how they can help."

The monthly meetings are regularly attended by around 35 of the club's 47 members, who each pay £10 per annum membership fee. The meetings feature activities such as talks, musical performances and shows; and the outings include trips to museums, gardens, garden centres and London theatres.

The club receives funding through raffles, a summer fair, legacies and donations from local organisations. Over the past few years these have included £400 from the town's bowls club and £500 from the carnival committee.

Members were informed of the committee's decision to stand down at the club's annual meeting on May 8.

Anyone interested in helping, or would like more details, should call Mrs Joyce on 01371 872474.

The Thaxted Centre for the Disabled was saved from closure following a similar appeal in the Broadcast last autumn, when a new centre manager was found.

