High Roding’s new play equipment is installed

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2020

Councillor Susan Barker cuts the ribbon to officially open the new equipment installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo

Councillor Susan Barker cuts the ribbon to officially open the new equipment installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo

Saffron Photo 2020

New play equipment including monkey bars and wobble boards has been installed in High Roding, in the village play area.

Children and their families watched as Councillor Susan Barker officially cut the ribbon on Saturday.

Children and their families watched as Councillor Susan Barker officially cut the ribbon on Saturday.

High Roding Village Council chairman Gilly Sissens said they had been able to gain the funding from the National Lottery and the Essex Association of Local Councils, and it was installed by Playdale.

Refreshments including cupcakes made by Emily Bakes and juice were offered to children attending the grand reopening.

