High Roding’s new play equipment is installed
PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2020
Saffron Photo 2020
New play equipment including monkey bars and wobble boards has been installed in High Roding, in the village play area.
Councillor Susan Barker cuts the ribbon. New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
Children and their families watched as Councillor Susan Barker officially cut the ribbon on Saturday.
High Roding Village Council chairman Gilly Sissens said they had been able to gain the funding from the National Lottery and the Essex Association of Local Councils, and it was installed by Playdale.
Refreshments including cupcakes made by Emily Bakes and juice were offered to children attending the grand reopening.
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
New equipment has been installed in High Roding's play area. Picture: Saffron Photo
