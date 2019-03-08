Plan for caravan pitches in Broxted turned down by district over noise concerns

An application for two residential caravan pitches and two touring pitches, near the Prince of Whales pub in Broxted, has been rejected by UDC. Picture: GreenPlanningStudio Archant

Plans to build a site for gypsy families in Broxted has been turned down by Uttlesford District Council (UDC) over concerns about aircraft noise and land contamination.

An application to change the use of land at the south of Brick End, near the Prince of Wales pub, for two residential caravan pitches and two touring pitches, a utility room and stables, lodged by Esther Breaker, was met with objections from nearby parish councils and residents.

A planning statement, prepared by Green Planning Studio read: "The applicant seeks permission to provide two residential family gypsy pitch with utility/day room, to meet a recognised need for such facilities in the area to facilitate a gypsy lifestyle."

Similar proposals, for the same piece of land, were also rejected by UDC in July 2018.

Objecting to the plan, Broxted Parish Council described access and transport links for the site as "poor", adding: "Large towing caravans may struggle to enter the site and will certainly pose a hazard to other road traffic when doing so."

The parish council disputed the claim that there was a "recognised need" for facilities that allow for a "gypsy lifestyle", citing the Uttlesford borough gypsy and traveller accommodation assessment from June 2017.

Little Easton Parish Council said access to the site is on a complicated road junction, which carried "significant traffic" and there was no pavement for pedestrian access.

Following the rejection of the application in 2018, an environmental assessment was conducted to examine contamination at the site, the planning statement said. The statement, dated July this year, said the site was being cleared of "contaminating material" to comply with a letter from the Environment Agency, from 2015.

However, explaining the refusal in a letter, Gordon Glenday, assistant director of planning at UDC, said: "The applicant has not provided sufficient evidence to demonstrate that the site is either free of contamination, or such contamination is capable of remediation or mitigation."

He added: "In the absence of evidence to demonstrate that the site is acceptable with regard to disturbance from aircraft noise, the proposal is contrary to Uttlesford local plan policy ENV10."