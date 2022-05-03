Gallery

Cheering and waving crowds greeted a long line of tractors taking part in this year's Stebbing Tractor Run.

Aound 80 vintage vehicles took part this year. The event raises money for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

The new route over fields and through villages included Great Bardfield, Finchingfield, Walthams Cross, Shalford, Great Saling, Stebbing and Bran End.

There was a cake stall on Stebbing High Street, and generous donors added coins to collection buckets, while pubs and businesses also helped to collect donations.

Air ambulance personnel in a critical care team car were among those watching the procession of tractors.

Organisers have said the money donated is still being counted and they will announce the total soon. If you missed the collection buckets, you can still donate to them online through https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elaine-rowe9

Last year's event raised £10,000.

Pictures of Stebbing Tractor Run 2022

The Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 on its way to Essex villages - Credit: Saffron Photo

Some of the participants in the 2022 Stebbing Tractor Run - Credit: Saffron Photo

Vehicles taking part in the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 make their way towards the villages - Credit: Saffron Photo

A smile and a cheerful wave from one of the participants on the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Generous children add a donation to the collection bucket in Great Bardfield as the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 goes through - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crowds turn out to watch the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 as the procession of vehicles go through Great Bardfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Great Bardfield: The Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 drives through the village, watched by crowds - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowds welcome Stebbing Tractor Run as the procession makes its way through Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 in Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 procession as it made its way through Finchingfield - Credit: Saffron Photo

Hand-drawn bunting welcomes the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 participants as they come through the village - Credit: Saffron Photo

Cakes and refreshments on offer in Stebbing for the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022, with balloons in the colours of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, the recipients of the charity fundraiser - Credit: Saffron Photo

The Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 in Stebbing - Credit: Saffron Photo

The crowds get a wave as this vehicle goes through Stebbing on the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Vintage vehicles like this one flying the Ukraine flag were among the participants for the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance were among the crowds watching as the Stebbing Tractor Run 2022 went past - Credit: Saffron Photo

