The unveiling of the Quilt Banners in Great Dunmow. Participants with textiles artist Ellen Jackson 5th from left and Pat and Steve Schorah (right) - Credit: Catherine Mummery

Portraits of grandmothers and granddaughters by photographer Rehmat Rayatt are on display in a new exhibition at Great Dunmow Maltings.

Quilt banners created by textiles artist Ellen Jackson and a group of community sewers with input from school pupils and local residents are also on show.

Earlier this year photographer Rehmat Rayatt met and took portraits of local grandmothers and their granddaughters as part of the programme called What I Learnt From My Grandmother.

Photographer Rehmat Rayatt with her work alongside Cici and her grandmother Theresa McManus, at Great Dunmow Maltings - Credit: Catherine Mummery

Pictures were taken at Old Park Meadow, North End.

Rehmat selected four images to capture the special relationship between the participants and these portraits are printed on fine muslin.

See the work at Great Dunmow Maltings (CM6 1BG) at weekends until Sunday July 2, 11am to 4pm.

Quilt banners with 86 squares created from drawings and photos by children from Dunmow St Mary's Primary, Dunmow Library visitors and local residents are also on display.

Each square shares a story of skills taught or life lessons gained from grandmothers or other older inspirational women that participants know.

The work took over seven months to make. The display is in the upper room and can be viewed on Museum open days.

Artist Ellen Jackson and some of the community sewers who worked on the project have presented the banners to Pat and Steve Schorah for the Great Dunmow Museum.

What I Learned From My Grandmother has been organised by Dunmow-based arts company High Stile Projects, and supported by a National Lottery Project Grant from Arts Council England.

The Quilt Banners at Great Dunmow Maltings have had input from drawings and photos by children from Dunmow St Mary's Primary, Dunmow Library visitors and local residents - Credit: Catherine Mummery



READ MORE:

Student drawings celebrate the skills they have learnt from their grandmothers

IWD 2022: Great Dunmow display on inspiring women