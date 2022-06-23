News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

What I Learnt From My Grandmother in photographs and banners

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:04 PM June 23, 2022
Great Dunmow, Essex: Group in front of quilt banners hanging on display

The unveiling of the Quilt Banners in Great Dunmow. Participants with textiles artist Ellen Jackson 5th from left and Pat and Steve Schorah (right) - Credit: Catherine Mummery

Portraits of grandmothers and granddaughters by photographer Rehmat Rayatt are on display in a new exhibition at Great Dunmow Maltings.

Quilt banners created by textiles artist Ellen Jackson and a group of community sewers with input from school pupils and local residents are also on show.

Earlier this year photographer Rehmat Rayatt met and took portraits of local grandmothers and their granddaughters as part of the programme called What I Learnt From My Grandmother.

Great Dunmow, Essex: Photographer Rehmat Rayatt with her work alongside Cici and her grandmother Theresa McManus

Photographer Rehmat Rayatt with her work alongside Cici and her grandmother Theresa McManus, at Great Dunmow Maltings - Credit: Catherine Mummery

Pictures were taken at Old Park Meadow, North End.

Rehmat selected four images to capture the special relationship between the participants and these portraits are printed on fine muslin.

See the work at Great Dunmow Maltings (CM6 1BG) at weekends until Sunday July 2, 11am to 4pm.

Quilt banners with 86 squares created from drawings and photos by children from Dunmow St Mary's Primary, Dunmow Library visitors and local residents are also on display.

Each square shares a story of skills taught or life lessons gained from grandmothers or other older inspirational women that participants know. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
  2. 2 Pictures: The Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival
  3. 3 Prime Minister's honour for Dunmow duo
  1. 4 Delayed Local Plan sparks Uttlesford development fears
  2. 5 What I Learnt From My Grandmother in photographs and banners
  3. 6 Bank of England warns people have 100 days to use old £20 and £50 notes
  4. 7 Your photos: Street parties during the Platinum Jubilee
  5. 8 High Easter celebrate end of one adventure and the beginning of another
  6. 9 Ross Nursing Services Ltd's snapshot of health and social care in UK
  7. 10 'Ace line' drug dealer is jailed

The work took over seven months to make. The display is in the upper room and can be viewed on Museum open days.

Artist Ellen Jackson and some of the community sewers who worked on the project have presented the banners to Pat and Steve Schorah for the Great Dunmow Museum. 

What I Learned From My Grandmother has been organised by Dunmow-based arts company High Stile Projects, and supported by a National Lottery Project Grant from Arts Council England.

Quilt Banners on display at Great Dunmow Maltings, Essex

The Quilt Banners at Great Dunmow Maltings have had input from drawings and photos by children from Dunmow St Mary's Primary, Dunmow Library visitors and local residents - Credit: Catherine Mummery


READ MORE:

Student drawings celebrate the skills they have learnt from their grandmothers

IWD 2022: Great Dunmow display on inspiring women

Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

Aftermath of a fire in Great Bardfield, Essex, showing burned garden and damage to rear of bungalows

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Fire destroys gardens and sheds but swift action saves homes

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A scene from the 2021 Great Dunmow Summer Solstice Sundown Festival, Essex

Music

DJ Danny Rampling to headline at Dunmow music festival

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Essex: Markshall Estate's walled garden in Coggeshall, seen from the air

'Himalayas' and new lake being created in Essex

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon