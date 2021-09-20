News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

Pedestrian dies following Dunmow collision

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:26 AM September 20, 2021   
A pedestrian has died after a collision with a car in Dunmow.

Emergency services were called to Chelmer Drive just before 4pm on Friday (September 17).

Sadly, the woman died at the scene.

Essex Police is investigating the circumstances behind the collision with the MG ZS.

In a statement, police said a 77-year-old man is helping with those enquiries.

Police ask witnesses to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting incident 861 of September 17.

Email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk, speak to an online operator at https://www.essex.police.uk between 7am and 11pm or call 101.

