Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 31 July 2019

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A disabled woman who had money stolen by a former friend and former carer said it has affected her trust in people.

The 61-year-old entrusted Nicola Rawlings to withdraw money from her account to buy shopping.

Rawlings worked for the victim in September 2017 and did not return a house key when she left her employment.

Rawlings and her friend Damen Sims used the key to enter the victim's house in Sycamore Close, Takeley, between April 16 and 17, 2018, and took her purse.

Her bank and credit cards were used to withdraw £440.

The victim said she suffers with panic attacks and cannot leave her house to go the shops or post office because she is worried about seeing Rawlings and Sims.

The victim said: "I dread going to sleep in case the same situation happens again. I hide my purse when anyone comes visiting as I am recalling the incident. My nerves are shattered. I trust no-one."

Rawlings, of Russell Francis Way, Takeley, and Sims, of Mortymer Close, Little Canfield, were arrested on May 15, 2018. They were summonsed to court that November following an investigation.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on May 21, Rawlings admitted one count of burglary and one of fraud by false representation. She also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Sims admitted two counts of fraud by false representation.

They returned to court on Friday for sentencing, where Rawlings, 27, was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

A curfew was imposed for one month between 9pm and 9am and was made subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Sims, 37, was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was made subject of a 10-year restraining order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Sedgwick said: "The victim trusted Sims and Rawlings, and they breached that trust.

"Hopefully they will now be able to reflect on their actions and the impact of their despicable behaviour."

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Burglar who ‘showed no respect for victims’ handed jail sentence

Joseph Lamb, from Flitch Green, has been jailed. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Proposal for hundreds of new homes planned in village is rejected by committee

The plan was turned down at Uttlesford District Council.

Firms come together to show their support for A120 campaign

The proposed route of the new dualled A120 between Braintree and Kelvedon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Appeal after motorists are injured in Wethersfield collision

The incident took place in Hudson's Hill. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Burglar who ‘showed no respect for victims’ handed jail sentence

Joseph Lamb, from Flitch Green, has been jailed. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Pair sentenced after stealing from disabled woman

The case was heard at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE

County council in bid to tackle loneliness in Essex communities

Essex County Council

Interest in vegetable-planting initiative is on the grow in Dunmow

Jenny Lynn and volunteer, Trauti Hard standing next to the planters. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Staff ‘overwhelmingly caring’ but bosses rated inadequate in ambulance report

Dorothy Hosein new interim Chief Executive of EEAST Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Opening date confirmed for town branch of B&M

B&M is planning to open in Saffron Walden. Picture: JASON LOCK
Drive 24