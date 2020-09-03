Advanced search

Over £30m distributed in emergency business grants within Braintree District Council area

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Braintree District Council distributed over £30m in emergency business grants using money from central Government to provide relief for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2,600 firms have benefitted from grants ranging from £2,000 to £25,000 through three different schemes.

Support for businesses has also included the suspension of £18.8 million in business rates to 864 retail, hospitality and leisure businesses and 21 nurseries.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Infrastructure at Braintree District Council, said: “This financial support has helped thousands of firms, across a number of different sectors, within our district.

“These business grants, together with the other Government schemes, have provided firms with the support needed to preserve jobs and protect people’s incomes.

“We have worked hard to help, in line with government guidance, as many businesses as we can including those which support important sectors of our local economy.”

