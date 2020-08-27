Advanced search

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

PUBLISHED: 09:53 27 August 2020

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Andy King

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for a socially distanced outdoor sing on Saturday morning.

The choir started two years ago with the idea to encourage the community of Great Dunmow to get singing.

The group normally meets on Saturday mornings in St Mary’s Rooms but have unable to do this for the past few months because of national public health restrictions around coronavirus.

On Saturday they took advantage of the fine weather to have a socially distanced outdoor sing in a private field.

You may also want to watch:

If you would like to join the choir, which is open to all, look for their Facebook page or email greatdunmowcommunitybigvoices@gmail.com

Do you like live performances?

LINKED: Live performances will return to Saffron Hall

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Dunmow released on bail

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Dunmow released on bail

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Call for artists to apply for £10,000 environmental commission

Beautiful trees at Weald Essex Country Park, where a number of plantings are due to take place in autumn 2020. Photo: PAUL STARR Photographer.

Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Can you help spot moths for Moth Night? They’re looking particularly for four of the Red Underwing moths

A red underwing moth that organisers of Moth Night 2020 hope will be spotted in Essex gardens. Picture: Iain H Leach, Butterfly Conservation

Police gift Ollie a birthday surprise in Dunmow he’ll never forget

Ollie Smith in Dunmow with members of Uttlesford Community Policing Team. Picture: Essex Police

Film review: Project Power ‘won’t live very long in the memory’

Jamie Foxx as Art in Project Power. Picture: SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX 2020

Socially distanced outdoor sing for The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King

Call for Uttlesford women to participate in Essex photography project

Elle Linton, fitness professional, Loughton. Photo: Mark Massey.