Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for an outdoor sing in their new fleeces! Picture: Andy King Andy King

Members of The Great Dunmow Community Big Voices got together for a socially distanced outdoor sing on Saturday morning.

The choir started two years ago with the idea to encourage the community of Great Dunmow to get singing.

The group normally meets on Saturday mornings in St Mary’s Rooms but have unable to do this for the past few months because of national public health restrictions around coronavirus.

On Saturday they took advantage of the fine weather to have a socially distanced outdoor sing in a private field.

If you would like to join the choir, which is open to all, look for their Facebook page or email greatdunmowcommunitybigvoices@gmail.com

