Advanced search

New gritters will be on patrol around Saffron and Dunmow this winter

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 October 2020

One of the new high-tech gritters which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England

One of the new high-tech gritters which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England

Highways England

New gritter lorries will be patrolling the motorways and major A roads around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow this winter as part of a multi-million pound investment to help keep traffic moving in severe weather.

Inside the new high-tech gritter cab which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways EnglandInside the new high-tech gritter cab which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is acquiring 93 of the vehicles with its East of England region allocated 34 of them.

They will treat roads at a maximum of 50mph - 10mph faster than earlier models.

Highways England’s winter fleet manager Jane Wilkins said the vehicles will improve safety for drivers and workers due to improved technology, set up and enhanced visibility.

She explained: “The latest vehicles contain innovative technology which includes being able to pre-programme the gritters with information specific to each gritting route.

“This enables salt to be spread onto the road automatically, considering any specific requirements for bridges, landscape and other road features allowing drivers to give their full attention to driving at all times.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Essex representatives want county to be placed under “high level” coronavirus restrictions

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

New gritters will be on patrol around Saffron and Dunmow this winter

One of the new high-tech gritters which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England

Halloween fun on Cammas Hall farm

Pumpkins at Cammas Hall Farm, Hatfield Broad Oak. Picture: Cammas Hall Farm

Spitfires and Hurricanes take to the skies at IWM Duxford showcase day

A Yale and a North American Harvard Mk.IV, nicknamed Wacky Wabbit, flying together at the IWM Duxford Showcase Day on Saturday, October 10. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Uttlesford community groups encouraged to apply for funding

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT