New gritters will be on patrol around Saffron and Dunmow this winter

One of the new high-tech gritters which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England Highways England

New gritter lorries will be patrolling the motorways and major A roads around Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow this winter as part of a multi-million pound investment to help keep traffic moving in severe weather.

Inside the new high-tech gritter cab which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England Inside the new high-tech gritter cab which will be seen across the East. Picture: Highways England

Highways England is acquiring 93 of the vehicles with its East of England region allocated 34 of them.

They will treat roads at a maximum of 50mph - 10mph faster than earlier models.

Highways England’s winter fleet manager Jane Wilkins said the vehicles will improve safety for drivers and workers due to improved technology, set up and enhanced visibility.

She explained: “The latest vehicles contain innovative technology which includes being able to pre-programme the gritters with information specific to each gritting route.

“This enables salt to be spread onto the road automatically, considering any specific requirements for bridges, landscape and other road features allowing drivers to give their full attention to driving at all times.”