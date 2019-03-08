'Essex girl' Ellen celebrates her 100th birthday
PUBLISHED: 09:33 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 06 May 2019
Archant
An ‘original Essex girl’ celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday at a Dunmow care home.
Ellen Rusch, a resident at Croft House Care Home, received a birthday card from the Queen and marked the day with her daughter and son-in-law, who were visiting from Australia.
Ellen was born in Stepney in 1919 and grew up in Poplar before moving to Ashdon where she lived for 40 years.
Daughter Susan Thynne spoke about her mother's fondness for singing.
“She loved singing. She knows all of the war songs possible. She used to like singing on the microphone in the pub, she has a great singing voice,” Susan said.
Ellen married Arthur Rusch when she was 25 and had two children, Susan, and Michael, who lives in Clavering.
Susan said: “She likes to laugh a lot. She is always very happy. She likes people.”
Son-in-law Peter joked: “She is the original Essex girl.”