Opportunity to join Essex Police as recruitment opens for new police officers

Ben-Julian (BJ) Harrington will be the next Chief Constable of Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Recruitment for police officers is now open and the force is looking to bolster the number of constables protecting and serving the residents of Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could you care for vulnerable people, protect the innocent, lock up criminals, run towards danger and investigate complex and challenging crimes? If the answer is yes, then you may fit the bill to join Essex Police.

The current headcount of the force is 3,019 full-time equivalent police officers and they want more people from all backgrounds to join the police family.

New police constables start on a salary of £24,518 which could rise to £41,150 within the first seven years. You will be able to join the police pension scheme and can take up to five weeks of annual leave each year.

After you have completed 18 weeks training at the Essex Police College in Chelmsford, you will be assigned to local policing for 10 weeks and then 18 weeks of investigation training with CID, domestic abuse investigation teams, public protection and community policing teams.

Once you have completed your two year probation period, you will be confirmed as a police officer and eligible to apply for a number of specialist roles.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, who has been a police officer for more than 27 years, said: “I joined the police service because I wanted to help people, keep them safe, catch bad guys and give something back to the community.

“For me being a police officer is about standing up for people and what is right. If those things appeal to you then being a police officer is a fantastic career choice.

“It’s an exciting job where no two days are ever the same and you can go home at the end of your shift knowing that you’ve been doing something to make the world safer.”

To find out more about joining Essex Police as a constable visit www.essex.police.uk/fitthebill.