Trainee teachers in Essex are continuing their training during lockdown and will still qualify this year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 May 2020

Trainee teachers who have had to study online can still qualify in July. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

Trainee teachers in Stansted are continuing their training during the lockdown.

A group of 28 trainee teachers working at primary and secondary schools are on track to complete their training by July.

Donna Walsh, BMAT (Burnt Mill Academy Trust) Teaching School director, and Sian Cockman assistant head, have brought the group together on video calls to provide support and to enable the trainees to socialise with their colleagues and share ideas for remote learning.

The trainee teachers are continuing with their assignments and working remotely to keep on track with their programme.

Mrs Walsh said: “Our school-based trainees are working with their mentors and external tutors to gather the evidence they need to meet the Teachers’ Standards. We are supporting them to keep on track and to pass and achieve Qualified Teacher Status at the end of the term.

“Normally, our trainees would be teaching a lot in class at the moment, so we are having to be flexible and think outside the box to ensure they still get the pedagogical and subject training they need. Many of them are on the rota to go into their school, so they are spending as much time with children in the classroom as is possible under the circumstances.”

Motorbike rider "in serious condition" following accident

Newly qualified junior doctors start at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust several months early

Twenty-four newly-qualified junior doctors have started their roles at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust several months early. Picture: Getty

U-turn on bin lorry depot decision by Uttlesford District Council

A refuse truck almost filling New Street in Dunmow - the current site of the bin lorry depot. Picture: SUPPLIED.

ESSEX: Warning of surge after record A&E attendance low - and medics think Covid-19 stopping people seeking care for other health conditions

Visits to A&E in Essex have continued to fall, with the numbers attending the newly merged Mid and South Essex NHS hospitals down by around half compared to last year. Picture: Getty

1st Thaxted-Carver assistant group Scout Leader runs equivalent of 42 marathons in 42 consecutive days - then adds further miles with 42KG on his back - to raise NHS cash

Stephen Johnson of 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group running around his garden to raise NHS cash. Picture: Stephen Johnson family

Motorbike rider “in serious condition” following accident

Newly qualified junior doctors start at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust several months early

Twenty-four newly-qualified junior doctors have started their roles at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust several months early. Picture: Getty

U-turn on bin lorry depot decision by Uttlesford District Council

A refuse truck almost filling New Street in Dunmow - the current site of the bin lorry depot. Picture: SUPPLIED.

ESSEX: Warning of surge after record A&E attendance low - and medics think Covid-19 stopping people seeking care for other health conditions

Visits to A&E in Essex have continued to fall, with the numbers attending the newly merged Mid and South Essex NHS hospitals down by around half compared to last year. Picture: Getty

1st Thaxted-Carver assistant group Scout Leader runs equivalent of 42 marathons in 42 consecutive days - then adds further miles with 42KG on his back - to raise NHS cash

Stephen Johnson of 1st Thaxted - Carver Scout Group running around his garden to raise NHS cash. Picture: Stephen Johnson family

