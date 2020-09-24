Virtual open evening will be held online for Helena Romanes School

Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Helena Romanes School and Sixth Form Centre is holding a virtual Open Evening on Thursday, October 1 from 6.30pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This will replace the originally planned annual Open Morning which has historically attracted hundreds of visitors.

Headteacher Daniel Gee said: “We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome visitors in person this year due to the current public health restrictions, but we are excited at the opportunity to produce a virtual Open Evening that will enable us to showcase our school and give prospective parents and students the opportunity to see what we have on offer at HRS.”

The school is developing resources that will give an insight into life at HRS.

You may also want to watch:

The virtual Open Evening will be on the school’s website.

Prospective families can visit the school’s website for further information about the

school, the virtual Open Evening and to view a copy of the school prospectus at www.helenaromanes.essex.sch.uk

There will also be regular updates on Twitter via @HelenaRomanes.

The school is running information mornings for small groups of parents and carers to meet with Mr Gee or a member of the senior team, on various dates starting at 9.15am.

Booking is essential - contact Bev Louth on 01371 878659 or email blouth@hrs.education