Online launch party for Stansted author’s first book

Stansted author AJ Campbell.

A Stansted author has written her first novel and will hold her launch party online on Saturday August 1.

Stansted Mountfitchet author AJ Campbell.

Amanda Campbell, whose pen name is AJ Campbell, said she was proud to have finished her psychological thriller called Leave Well Alone.

Now a mum of three, she originally worked as an accountant for London investment banks but after her twin sons were born in 2005, she left work to care for one her them who has cerebral palsy and is profoundly deaf.

She got into journaling and later writing novels, attending various writing courses including the Faber Academy’s Writing A Novel.

She was mentored by author Julia Crouch and was introduced to fellow authors who support each other as writing buddies and who also help with proofreading for pesky typos!

Stansted author AJ Campbell's debut novel Leave Well Alone.

AJ said of her writing: “I love getting engrossed in my stories. It’s me time. This is what I’ve produced out of it.”

Her book came about as a result of thinking about stories she had read in newspapers and because of 5am starts!

“I love reading. I’m a crime and thriller girl at heart. I’m inspired by what makes people tick.

“Psychological thrillers are my favourite genre. I’m really interested in the human mind and how people react to each other.

Stansted Mountfitchet author and mum AJ Campbell with Josh, one of her sons and her cocker spaniel Max.

“I often read newspaper stories and think about what drives people to do the things they do. Then the characters evolve. They take you places you don’t think you’d go to.”

While editing Leave Well Alone, she started on its sequel, Don’t Come Looking!

In January, AJ set up an online bookclub called AJ Campbell’s Reading Corner on Facebook.

“We now have 300 members, and each month we have a new book that we read and discuss.”

AJ Campbell’s August 1 launch party at 5pm has become a Facebook Live event because social distancing and Covid-19 guidelines makes it harder for a book launch in person.

It will include a Q&A, signed copy giveaways, balloons and a glass of champagne!

Visit Facebook page @AJCampbellauthor for details.

Her debut book is available as both a digital book and a paperback through Amazon.

