Junior tennis players celebrate 'incredible' results

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:16 PM August 1, 2022
Ollie Clark Tennis players are celebrating successes after not being able to play due to the pandemic

The junior teams at Ollie Clark Tennis are celebrating success in the Halstead and District Tennis League, after not being able to play for two years.

Director and head coach Ollie Clark said: “It’s been really tough for these kids who haven’t played tennis matches for over two years due to the pandemic.

"Despite this their level of play has been nothing short of outstanding and their desire and passion for the game continues to grow all the time."

Ollie Clark Tennis has seven teams of all ages across the leagues, with all teams currently second in their respective divisions.

In January the tennis club set up its own programme at Great Dunmow Leisure Centre.

Ollie added: "It’s always scary setting up a new venture but in the six months that we have been going, we’ve introduced over 150 new people to the sport.

"The members have been incredible and the leisure centre has supported me immensely."

