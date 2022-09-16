News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tennis club celebrates success on junior finals day

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:59 PM September 16, 2022
Ollie Clark Tennis held its first junior finals day earlier this month

Ollie Clark Tennis held its first junior finals day earlier this month

Earlier this month Ollie Clark Tennis in Dunmow ran its first junior finals day with great success.

More than 120 people attended, with seven tournaments taking place on the day, and a tennis speed gun was available so participants could test the speed of their serve.

The junior winners were John Renshaw for eight and under, Jonas Baleridi for nine and under and Dominic Man for 10 and under.

Milly Aves won for U14 girls, Ryan Bott for U14 boys, Thomas Chapman for U18 boys and Ryan Bott and Louie Edmondson for U18 doubles. A special recognition award went to Matthew Sweet.

Director and head coach Ollie Clark said: "The standard of the tennis was just incredible across all ages and it’s been so nice to watch all the juniors put their hard work into these events.

"The whole team were amazing helping run the day and there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of them all."

