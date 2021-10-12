Published: 7:00 AM October 12, 2021

Oblivion Allstars Stand Up to Cancer on Channel 4 on Friday, October 15 - Credit: Mark Hewlett

Cheerleaders from Dunmow will help Channel 4 Stand Up to Cancer this Friday (October 15).

Oblivion Allstars, a cheerleading troupe, formed a pyramid ahead of the annual fundraising effort for Cancer Research UK.

Helene Fransolet, a member of the troupe, works for the charity.

She said: "In my job, I speak to people carrying out crucial research, including those supported by Stand Up To Cancer funding.

"There’s so much ground-breaking work going on and after the pandemic it’s more important than ever for people to show their support and their solidarity with everyone affected by this devastating disease."

SU2C is in its ninth year, has raised £84 million, and aims to invest in treatments which will enable three out of four cancer patients survive their illness by 2034.

In the East, around 36,800 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.

The SU2C show begins at 7.30pm. Full details are online: https://donate.cancerresearchuk.org/stand-up-to-cancer/your-donation