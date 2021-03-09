Published: 5:00 PM March 9, 2021

A Dunmow man recovered from the Covid-19 virus but died of a bacterial infection, aged 52.

Kevin John Small worked in patient transport at Medicare EMS, which works with the East of England ambulance service for the NHS, taking patients to hospital and their home.

He had been there for five months and had bonded closely with his team who called him 'dad'. Kev's previous roles included working at Stansted airport to ensure baggage got to the right location for planes. He had also been a London bus driver.

He and partner Sharon Dunkley moved to Dunmow two years ago, relocating from Chingford.

Sharon said Kev had loved his new job. "If there were eight jobs in a day, he wanted to do the extra one and try to do nine. He always wanted to help people."

He felt unwell on January 8 and spent several days in bed before being admitted to Broomfield hospital. He was moved from a ward into his own room and there was talk of him being released home, but his condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the high dependency unit. He died on February 8.

Friends and family ensured his send-off on Monday (March 8) was a fitting tribute.

An ambulance nicknamed Brandy led the funeral procession and another one nicknamed Betty took up the final position. They made their way from Daniel Robinson undertakers to his home, then on to Cam Valley Crematorium.

Mourners wore West Ham shirts and colours, including work colleagues with West Ham coloured epaulettes.

The service was filled with touches Kev would have loved - including Michael Jackson's You Are Not Alone, Madness's I Like Driving In My Car to celebrate his love of all kinds of cars, the West Ham anthem, and bubbles.

Colleague Vicky Tiffin said Kev was a kind, caring person who would be missed. "He would not hesitate to put others first," she said.

Kev leaves partner Sharon Dunkley, children Chris, Adam and Shelley and grandchildren Jack and Lily-Rose.

Son Adam, who also works at the company, will complete his dad's training goals.

A JustGiving page has been set up by friends at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kevinsmall



