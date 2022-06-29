Tributes paid to 'much respected' Great Dunmow Town Band leader Andy King

The town council has paid tribute following the death of Great Dunmow Town Band leader Andy King - Credit: Great Dunmow Town Council

Town councillors have paid tribute following the death of Andy King, who was leader of Great Dunmow Town Band.

A statement from Great Dunmow Town Council said: "We are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Andy King, leader of the Great Dunmow Town Band who passed away at the weekend following a sudden heart attack.

"Andy - a much respected and talented musician - formed the Dunmow Wind Band and with the blessing of the council changed the name to the Great Dunmow Town Band.

"It is with heavy hearts that councillors and staff extend their sympathy to the family and friends - he will be greatly missed."

Mayor Patrick Lavelle said: "Andy was a lovely person who gave an enormous amount to the town, both individually and with the Town Band.

"In the last year he provided the bugle accompaniment at Armistice Day, Remembrance Day and the Platinum Jubilee, he also put on the Last Night of the Proms and set up the programme of music in the town square as well as so many more events.

"Andy King will be missed, not only by his friends and family but also by the many other residents of Great Dunmow whose lives he touched.”