Advanced search

Old Park Meadow’s fundraiser at North End near Great Dunmow raises money for St Clare Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 October 2020

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground

The team at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground are delighted to have raised £260 for St Clare Hospice at their fundraising takeaway coffee morning.

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park MeadowThe hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

The outdoor socially distanced event at North End, between Great Dunmow and Chelmsford, was supported by families who have loved ones laid to rest there, by people wanting to find out more, and those who wanted to support the charity.

The Stores in Great Waltham donated a cake and raffle prizes were donated by Premier Crew Hospitality and The Rose Garden florist in Dunmow.

St Clare’s new fundraising campaign is called Coffee, Cake and Care.

The hospice is facing a gap in fundraising income of up to £600,000 in the 12 months starting from the coronavirus outbreak.

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park MeadowThe hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park MeadowThe hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Old Park Meadow’s fundraiser at North End near Great Dunmow raises money for St Clare Hospice

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow

Singing postie cheered up Takeley with an outdoor concert

Hollie Bedford who performed at Takeley Park. Picture: Hollie Bedford

Essex Police make arrests in suspected courier fraud cases

Essex Police logo

Dunmow woman joins group calling for a public inquiry into mental health care deaths

The late Kevin Peters of Great Dunmow. Picture: Mike Perry

Olly Murs announces Newmarket Racecourses concert

The Jockey Club Live present Olly Murs at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, July 30, 2021. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.