Old Park Meadow’s fundraiser at North End near Great Dunmow raises money for St Clare Hospice

The hospice fundraiser held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End, near Dunmow. Picture: Old Park Meadow Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground

The team at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground are delighted to have raised £260 for St Clare Hospice at their fundraising takeaway coffee morning.

The outdoor socially distanced event at North End, between Great Dunmow and Chelmsford, was supported by families who have loved ones laid to rest there, by people wanting to find out more, and those who wanted to support the charity.

The Stores in Great Waltham donated a cake and raffle prizes were donated by Premier Crew Hospitality and The Rose Garden florist in Dunmow.

St Clare’s new fundraising campaign is called Coffee, Cake and Care.

The hospice is facing a gap in fundraising income of up to £600,000 in the 12 months starting from the coronavirus outbreak.

