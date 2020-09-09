Coffee morning fundraiser at Old Park Meadow, raising money for St Clare Hospice

The socially distanced coffee morning fundraiser is being held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground in North End. Picture: Old Park Meadow Old Park Meadow

Staff at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground are holding a socially distanced coffee morning to raise funds for St Clare hospice.

The event at Coppice Lane, North End will take place on Wednesday, September 23 from 10am to 12noon.

Organisers will be following coronavirus health guidelines so ask participants to please book their place by calling in advance or emailing to say they will attend.

Manager Delyse Jackaman said it will be their first coffee morning since lockdown. They previously held coffee mornings each week for people to pop in and see the site.

Get in touch with them by calling 01245 806 332 or email info@oldparkmeadow.co.uk

St Clare’s new fundraising campaign is called Coffee, Cake and Care.

The hospice is facing a gap in fundraising income of up to £600,000 in the 12 months starting from the coronavirus outbreak.