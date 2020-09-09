Advanced search

Coffee morning fundraiser at Old Park Meadow, raising money for St Clare Hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:14 09 September 2020

The socially distanced coffee morning fundraiser is being held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground in North End. Picture: Old Park Meadow

The socially distanced coffee morning fundraiser is being held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground in North End. Picture: Old Park Meadow

Old Park Meadow

Staff at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground are holding a socially distanced coffee morning to raise funds for St Clare hospice.

The event at Coppice Lane, North End will take place on Wednesday, September 23 from 10am to 12noon.

Organisers will be following coronavirus health guidelines so ask participants to please book their place by calling in advance or emailing to say they will attend.

Manager Delyse Jackaman said it will be their first coffee morning since lockdown. They previously held coffee mornings each week for people to pop in and see the site.

Get in touch with them by calling 01245 806 332 or email info@oldparkmeadow.co.uk

St Clare’s new fundraising campaign is called Coffee, Cake and Care.

The hospice is facing a gap in fundraising income of up to £600,000 in the 12 months starting from the coronavirus outbreak.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dunmow Broadcast. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Barnston parents forced to drive their children to school in Dunmow - while family members take school bus

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow South and Barnston

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Barnston parents forced to drive their children to school in Dunmow - while family members take school bus

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow South and Barnston

Great Dunmow Town Council meeting hears about the swimming pool

Dunmow's pool is currently shut. Picture: Pixabay.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Coffee morning fundraiser at Old Park Meadow, raising money for St Clare Hospice

The socially distanced coffee morning fundraiser is being held at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground in North End. Picture: Old Park Meadow

St Clare Hospice wins a Charity Times award for its partnership with Takeley firm

Hastingwood's St Clare Hospice Chief Executive Sarah Thompson. Picture: St Clare Hospice

Barnston parents forced to drive their children to school in Dunmow - while family members take school bus

Councillor Patrick Lavelle of Great Dunmow South and Barnston

Felsted School students through to TV show Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals

Sana, Charles and Shesh in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Felsted School

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin