North End’s Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground wins a silver in awards programme

PUBLISHED: 08:41 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 26 October 2020

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won a silver award. Pictured are Bereavement Advisor Alison Bancroft, Manager Delyse Jackaman, Bereavement Adviser Leisa Stapleton. Picture: supplied

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won a silver award. Pictured are Bereavement Advisor Alison Bancroft, Manager Delyse Jackaman, Bereavement Adviser Leisa Stapleton. Picture: supplied

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won a silver prize in a national competition.

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: suppliedOld Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied

Their success in the Natural Burial Ground category of the Cemetery of the Year Awards is the second year in succession they have achieved a silver.

The judging focused on Industry Standards, Environmental Issues and Good Practice.

Philip Potts, who manages the awards programme at the CYA, said:

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: suppliedOld Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied

“The awards are an excellent opportunity to reward hard-working staff and demonstrate the central role Natural Burial Grounds can play in the community. They provide places of peaceful contemplation and beauty, as well as their ecological importance.”

Delyse Jackaman, Natural Burial Ground manager at North End, said the team had performed exceptionally.

“This award is wonderful for our team, it acknowledges that we really go above and beyond to try and provide a reliable, friendly and quality service. My team and I are thrilled.”

