North End’s Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground wins a silver in awards programme

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won a silver award. Pictured are Bereavement Advisor Alison Bancroft, Manager Delyse Jackaman, Bereavement Adviser Leisa Stapleton. Picture: supplied Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End has won a silver prize in a national competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied

Their success in the Natural Burial Ground category of the Cemetery of the Year Awards is the second year in succession they have achieved a silver.

The judging focused on Industry Standards, Environmental Issues and Good Practice.

You may also want to watch:

Philip Potts, who manages the awards programme at the CYA, said:

Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground at North End. Picture: supplied

“The awards are an excellent opportunity to reward hard-working staff and demonstrate the central role Natural Burial Grounds can play in the community. They provide places of peaceful contemplation and beauty, as well as their ecological importance.”

Delyse Jackaman, Natural Burial Ground manager at North End, said the team had performed exceptionally.

“This award is wonderful for our team, it acknowledges that we really go above and beyond to try and provide a reliable, friendly and quality service. My team and I are thrilled.”