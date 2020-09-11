Dunmow Town Council news - Get your nominiations in for the Above and Beyond Awards

Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Mike Coleman Mike Coleman

The Above and Beyond Awards want your nominations!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Awards

Nominations close on Saturday for the town council’s Above and Beyond Awards, identifying and recognising local heroes who went above and beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus lockdown.

The mayor Mike Coleman and members of the town council want to hear from you.

Nomination forms are available from the town council and Dunnmow shops.

You can also send your nomination directly to the town council at Foakes House, 47 Stortford Road, Dunmow, CM6 1DG or by email to info@greatdunmow-tc.gov.uk

You may also want to watch:

Brick Kiln Farm land

Great Dunmow Town councillors have been asked to formally name the land at Brick Kiln Farm which is due for completion, so the developer can put up signs.

Members of the council rejected the proposed suggested name of Riverside Park.

They said they preferred Brick Kiln Farm.

Grants to groups

Groups who have received grants from the town council have written with thanks.

The town council awarded £500 to the following organisations: Great Dunmow 999 Squadron Air Cadets, The Arts Centre Dunmow, Volunteer Centre Uttlesford and Accuro.