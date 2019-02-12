Yoga and wellness centre plan for former post office

A new wellness and fitness centre could be coming to Dunmow's high street. SaffronPhoto 2016

A new wellness centre offering pilates and yoga classes could be joining Dunmow’s High Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under plans submitted to Uttlesford District Council, a wellness centre could move into the former post office unit, which is currently vacant.

People of all ages and abilities will be able to practise pilates and yoga at the centre, a design and access statement prepared on behalf of the applicant, says.

The facility will include a treatment room for sports massages and holistic therapy as well as offering classes and private treatment for yoga and meditation. The applicant is listed as Paula Griffin, whose company name is given as Pilates with Paula and Wellness Centre. Mrs Griffin has acquired the tenancy of the old post office and intends to set up the wellness centre on the ground floor.

The design and access statement reads: “The facility shall also provide public benefit as the applicant’s client list includes clientele classes for mothers and babies, MS patients, along with clients rehabilitating and being treated for Parkinson’s and strokes”

The plans have been well received by members of the public, with Barnston resident Jane Hancock, in a submission to the council, describing the centre as “just what’s needed to energise the town”

In another submission to the council, Sue Rosewell, from Dunmow, said: “I think this is a fantastic use of this building. This will bring more people in to the town and if there is a dedicated area for the classes - instead of hiring several different units all over the place- it will enable the business to grow and become established. More diverse and useful businesses are sorely needed in Dunmow.”

Marlene Secket, from Dunmow, saw the building’s location as an advantage, telling the council: “The old post office is in a central position with its own parking and near the town’s public parking. It is easy for residents to walk to and it would be an excellent use of the building.”

The district council said it would aim to determine the planning application by March 21.