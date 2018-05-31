Advanced search

New retirement village coming to Bocking

PUBLISHED: 10:31 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 15 July 2020

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

A computer generated image from the air of Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, work to build a new retirement village in Bocking has been pressing on, socially distanced.

A computer generated image of the interior of the bistro being built at Polly's Field Retirement Village in Bocking. Picture: The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society

Work to build Polly’s Field Village in Church Lane started in October and the team hopes to welcome the first residents in early 2022 when the site will be completed.

Developed by The Abbeyfield Braintree, Bocking and Felsted Society, a registered charity and social landlord, they are creating 39 one bedroom apartments and 60 two bedroom apartments for sale, shared equity or rent to the over 55s.

The new development offers independent living but supported accommodation if residents need help within their own apartment, with an on-site team available to provide emergency care and support, 24 hours a day.

The retirement village facilities are to include a range of services such as a gym, village hall, activities room, a hairdressing and beauty salon, and bistro/restaurant.

Diane Fitzgerald from Abbeyfield said: “Community is at the heart of what we do and we are feeling positive seeing the construction continue of Polly’s Field Village as the pandemic has highlighted the issues around loneliness and isolation.

“The concept will encourage people to maintain their independence and health whilst having the opportunity to try new things and make new friends all on their doorstep.”

Register interest via www.pollysfieldvillage.com

