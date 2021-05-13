Published: 12:53 PM May 13, 2021

On-call firefighters are joining fire stations at Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Leaden Roding, Halstead, Ongar, and Waltham Abbey - Credit: ECFRS

Seven new on-call firefighters have completed their initial training and joined Essex County Fire and Rescue Service stations across the county.

The squad started their six-week basic training course in March, covering core skills such as using and lifting ladders, pumping water and rescuing casualties at road traffic collisions.

The firefighters will respond to incidents when paged. They will continue their training at their on-call fire stations.

They’ll be joining fire stations across the county at Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Leaden Roding, Halstead, Ongar, and Waltham Abbey.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has more than 500 on-call firefighters and most on-call fire stations are currently recruiting on-call personnel.