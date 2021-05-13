News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

New on-call firefighters have joined stations

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:53 PM May 13, 2021   
On-call firefighters are joining fire stations at Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Leaden Roding, Halstead, Ongar, and Waltham Abbey

On-call firefighters are joining fire stations at Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Leaden Roding, Halstead, Ongar, and Waltham Abbey - Credit: ECFRS

Seven new on-call firefighters have completed their initial training and joined Essex County Fire and Rescue Service stations across the county.

The squad started their six-week basic training course in March, covering core skills such as using and lifting ladders, pumping water and rescuing casualties at road traffic collisions.

The firefighters will respond to incidents when paged. They will continue their training at their on-call fire stations.

They’ll be joining fire stations across the county at Saffron Walden, Dunmow, Leaden Roding, Halstead, Ongar, and Waltham Abbey.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has more than 500 on-call firefighters and most on-call fire stations are currently recruiting on-call personnel.

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Saffron Walden News
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist impression of the new Enterprise Centre being built at Great Notley

Contractor appointed for new enterprise centre at Great Notley

Louise Dunderdale

person
Great Dunmow Town Council mayor Patrick Lavelle

New mayor and deputy mayor appointed for town council

Louise Dunderdale

person
Intercounty is in partnership with Dunmow Cricket Club, which is celebrating 125 years

Cricket

Dunmow Cricket Club announces new sponsor

Louise Dunderdale

person
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on COVID-19.

Lockdown Easing

Uttlesford set for lockdown easing: The rules from May 17

Louise Dunderdale and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus