New mobile app to help safeguard people in Uttlesford

A mobile phone app that helps police support vulnerable people quicker and easier has been launched in Uttlesford.

The Frontline Professional App, which is funded by NHS West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group and Essex County Council, enables officers to refer people to more than 250 health and well-being organisations in west Essex.

The benefits include using a secure system to refer people with the comfort of knowing that a referral has been made, making referrals quicker while saving money and providing advice to people.

Services include mental health, drugs and alcohol, anti-social behaviour, relationship breakdown, concern for welfare and financial distress.

Currently Frontline covers Harlow, Epping Forest and Uttlesford with the app being rolled out across the three districts this month.

Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson, district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, said: "The application has been in place a for a month with the aim of providing support and safeguarding quicker to some of our most vulnerable people.

"We have been working closely with Essex County Council to introduce the application and I would like to thank them for their support.

"We will carry out a review the application next year to see how effective it has been in helping to keep your communities safe."

Uttlesford community policing team conducted a small trial earlier this year and over the three months from March they issued more than 30 referrals for the public.

Dunmow councillor Susan Barker, Essex County Council's cabinet member for culture, communities and customer, said: "Essex County Council has been very supportive of Frontline since its inception.

"As a digital referral and signposting tool that connects doctors, nurses, council officers, social workers, mental health workers, advisory services, teachers, the fire service and community volunteers already using the system, then it makes sense that police officers should fully utilise the tool as well.

"I am delighted to see this new partnership in place and look forward to seeing how it develops."